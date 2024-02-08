BEL Restores Power to Grid Following Power Interruption Affecting Most of the Country

Press release issued February 8, 2024: Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) informs our customers of an unexpected interruption of power supply which affected most areas of the country, except for the Corozal District at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The outage was due to a protective shield wire coming in contact with the transmission line in Orange Walk. The shield wire serves the function of protecting the transmission line from lightning strikes.

BEL utilized local and renewable energy sources to restore power to the national grid. Power was restored to the Stann Creek and Toledo Districts at approximately 12:00 a.m. and to the rest of the country by 2:19 a.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

After power was restored to the entire country, an emergency power outage was conducted for the Orange Walk District from 2:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2024, to allow our BEL team to repair the lightning protective equipment on the transmission line. We thank our employees for their swift response and dedication in restoring power supply to our Customers.

BEL apologizes for the inconvenience caused and thanks our Customers for their patience and understanding while our teams worked to stabilize the national grid, as we continue to provide service to meet the needs of communities across Belize.

