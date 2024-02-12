Carnaval de San Pedro opens with first ever Comparsa Talent Show

The anticipated island celebration, El Carnaval de San Pedro, opened on Saturday, February 10th, with the first-ever Comparsa Talent Show featuring several colorful dancing groups on stage. Held at Central Park under the theme ‘Tributo a la Tradicion,’ the festival included live entertainment, games for the children, and booths offering tasty treats and beverages.

The activities on Saturday, organized by the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), started shortly after 7PM with Master of Ceremonies Gerry Badillo welcoming everyone to the celebration. La Reina del Carnival Ana Najarro opened the night’s lineup with a fun song and dance. The talent show started with presentations by the San Pedro Dance Academy, island residents, and school students performing culturally unique and traditional dances.

The First Comparsa group danced to the song “Bill Ah House” in colorful traditional Garifuna outfits. The San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School (SPRCS) students gave the second presentation, performing a samba song that thrilled the crowd. Up next, the “Flower Girls” performed to a classic tango beat and were energetic and excited. The following dynamic and energetic performance featured a Soca beat in vibrant carnival outfits. The last performance of the Talent Show delivered a strong message against bullying in the San Pedro community.

While the crowd waited for judges Miss San Pedro Mariel Caldero, La Reina del Carnival Ana Najarro, and Debbie Lario to tally the score, they enjoyed DJ Debbie’s music and games for kids, refreshments, and food. After a short intermission, the top Comprasa group was awarded the grand prize by popular demand and went to the SPRCS lower division. They were presented with the grand prize by members of the SPTC and Miss San Pedro. The event continued with a street party until the wee hours of the night.

The Carnaval celebrations followed on Sunday, February 11th, with a family fun day titled “Carnaval En Familia” held at Boca Del Rio Beach Park. Some activities included painting, exciting games, fun prizes, and a foam party. They also had live entertainment hosted by DJ Debbie and the Island Flame Band. Later in the night, two comparsa groups performed in the downtown streets of San Pedro. Flora Ancona and Franciso Mendez led the groups.

The festivities continue from Monday, February 12th, through Tuesday, February 13th, with more comparison presentations and painting.

