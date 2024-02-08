Carnaval de San Pedro is back!

The anticipated traditional island celebration, El Carnaval de San Pedro, is taking place this weekend, starting on Saturday, February 10th, with a first-ever Carnaval Comparsa talent show at Central Park. The fun continues Sunday through Tuesday with paint and powder parties by the Boca del Rio Beach Park and downtown San Pedro. Of course, the famous comparsas (street dances) will take place on the main streets of downtown throughout the festive days between 4-10PM.

This year, the unique island festival will be held under the theme ‘Tributo a la Tradicion.’ The festivity attracts people from across the country and abroad. Those looking forward to being part of the celebration this weekend get ready for a weekend full of dancing, painting, and the best and most creative performances throughout downtown San Pedro.

The Carnival Comparsa Talent Show for Saturday, slated for 6PM on Saturday, will also include a street party. There will be plenty of entertainment, food, and refreshments. The activities on Sunday will consist of a ‘Carnaval en Familia’ at Boca del Rio Beach Park with a family day, foam party, fun games, and family group prizes. On Monday between 4-10PM around the Central Park area, there will be a foam party, paint powder party, and comparsas. The last day on Tuesday will continue with foam parties, comparsas, and a neon paint party.

The activities, organized by the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), call all public members and schools to participate in this year’s carnival. The SPTC announced fabulous prizes for the top winners in the comparsas performances. This year’s first-place prize is $3,000, followed by the second-place prize of $2,000. “Let’s honor and preserve the beautiful tradition together,” the SPTC stated.

The SPTC wishes everyone a fun weekend with the traditional festivities. They asked everyone to enjoy the carnival safely. Carnival goers are to respect anyone who does not want to participate in the activities, such as painting, and using rotten eggs is not allowed.

