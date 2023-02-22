Ms. Flor Ancona’s comparsa group takes the honor this year; Las Barbies is the judges’ favorite

It was three fun days at this year’s El Gran Carnaval de San Pedro. The traditional festivity was a grand success and delighted thousands of islanders and visitors. The celebration was full of painting, parties, and comparsas (street dances) presentations. This year, two comparsa groups (Ms. Flora Ancona and Las Barbies) took to the streets of downtown San Pedro to add to the celebration and impress the judges for the coveted title of best comparsas.

The powder and paint parties and the comparsas started on Sunday, February 19th. Tourists alongside island residents were observed along Barrier Reef Drive and the central park indulging themselves in the island festivities. Drenched in water paints, and powder, children and adults had the time of their lives chasing each other, throwing paint, and painting each throughout the three-day carnaval. Many visiting the island said it is a time of the year they will never forget and would return to join the fun.

Meanwhile, comparsas danced to Central Park via Angel Coral Street and Pescador Drive. Ms. Flora Ancona’s comparsas invaded the streets for the first two days with their themed presentations. On Sunday, they performed ‘Las Cubanitas,’ and on Monday, they paid tribute to the late Belizean creole icon artist Leela Vernon. On the last day, they featured Shakira (Colombian star) and her former partner Barcelona Football Club’s former player Gerard Pique.

The second group, Las Barbies, debuted for this year’s Carnaval that same day. They are one of the most anticipated celebration groups, with men dressed as women and dancing. Las Barbies featured a show on the streets followed and enjoyed throughout the streets by a multitude. The dancing went to nearly midnight when the comparsas arrived at Central Park for one massive party.

On Wednesday, The San Pedro Town Council, which oversaw the activities, announced the winners. The top winner was Ms. Flora Ancona’s group, followed by Las Barbies for being the judges’ favorite comparsas. In addition, they each received a cash prize of $100 for participating.

The carnaval will be officially closed on Wednesday with the burning of Don Juan Carnaval, the festival’s patron.

Congratulations to everyone and see you next year in Carnaval 2024!

