San Pedranos celebrate annual carnaval with a market day 

The traditional island celebration, ‘El Gran Carnaval de San Pedro,’ did not include big parties, street dances (comparsas), and painting because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of these usual activities lasting three days every year in February, the carnival spearheaded by the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) turned into a market day on Saturday, February 26th, with live performances, including a round of comparsas dances.

The event was held at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex and saw several business booths offering local products, food, and drinks. San Pedranos came out to shop, dine, and enjoy an ambiance of celebration with family and friends. Entrance to the venue was free of charge, and COVID-19 protocols were followed at the gate by taking everyone’s temperature and sanitizing hands.

While parents enjoyed the carnival-themed market day, a popular character, Ozzy the clown, entertained the children from a stage. Past Miss Carnaval Ana Najarro was also present, helping with the entertainment. She greeted everyone near the stage and wished them a happy carnaval.

Shortly after 9PM, the comparsas took to the stage, and the show was on. The group of dancers called the Recycling Teenagers showcased several themed dances. These included La India, Las Hawaianas, East Indian, Las Gitanas, Las Rancheras and El Torito. The comparsas included a drummer, adding rhythm to the presentations. The comparsas was one of the main attractions of the evening, and spectators enjoyed their performance, dance and even took pictures with them.

The traditional festivity, which goes back to the mid-1800s, usually ends on Ash Wednesday, at the beginning of the 40-day lent season. The celebration closes with Don Juan Carnaval’s burning, the festival’s patron. This practice is believed to rid the island of bad energy, attracting prosperity to San Pedro Town.

The SPTC thanked everyone who made the event possible this year. They hope that in 2023, the traditional street comparsas, beach parties, and painting will once again be part of the annual Carnaval de San Pedro.

Que Viva La Tradicion!

