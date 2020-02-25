San Pedro House of Culture opens El Gran Carnaval de San Pedro photo exhibit

On the eve of the traditional ‘El Gran Carnaval de San Pedro,’ a photography exhibition was held at the San Pedro House of Culture (SPHC) on Friday, February 21st. The annual event featured past carnival images dating back to the 1950s, and 1960s, flanked by images of the most recent years’ pictures. The exhibit brought back old memories of the traditional festivities, which continues to be appreciated by Belizeans and tourists visiting the island.

The event included a welcome address by SPHC’s Director Guillermo ‘Mito’ Paz. He shared with the audience a brief history of the traditional event and how important it is for the Mestizo culture. He also introduced local photographer Karen Brodie, who shot many of the more recent photographs featured in the exhibit.

Attendees admired each one of the images inside the house of culture, featuring the bright colors of the painting and the Comparsas dance performances associated with the festivity. Paz provided insights into the different portraits decking the walls of the house of culture, after which guests were invited to the front yard to enjoy refreshments and live music.

The exhibit will be available for viewing for the rest of the month between the hours of 8AM to 5PM, Monday to Friday. The SPHC is located on Angel Coral Street across from the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex.

