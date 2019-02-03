As the highly anticipated ‘El Gran Carnaval de San Pedro’ draws near, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has released the schedule of activities taking place in 2019. The newest addition to the lineup is a fabulous Caranaval Parade that will usher in the Carnaval spirit and set the tone for the weekend of activities.

El Gran Carnaval de San Pedro 2019 will kick-off at 5pm on Saturday, March 2nd with the new Carnaval Parade. It is expected to begin from Boca del Rio Area and culminate at Honorable Louis Slyvestre Sporting Complex where a Carnaval Fiesta immediately follows. Different booths will be selling delicious food and drinks. Prizes will be awarded for the Best Carnaval booth, and the Best Carnaval Inspired drink. Organizer of El Gran Carnaval Festivities Daniela Guerrero welcomes participants. “We invite everyone to sign up for all the activities taking place, to make this year a bigger and better Carnaval,” she said. According to Guerrero, the reason to add a Carnaval Parade to this year’s festivities is try to make the tradition bigger and better, adding to its vibrancy and appeal.

El Gran Carnaval will also have its traditional colorful comparsas through the main streets of San Pedro, and the painting jump-up at Central Park from Sunday, March 3rd to Tuesday, March 5th.

El Gran Carnaval de San Pedro 2019 will officially finish on Wednesday, March 6th with the burning of Juan Carnaval, where islanders gather at the Central Park to participate in the reading of Juan Carnaval’s will. Afterward, the burning of his body takes place. It is a traditional island practice believed to expel bad luck and negative vibes from the island.

Any business or person interested in having a group/ float in the Carnaval Parade, having a bar/food booth at the Carnaval Fiesta or participate in any other event of El Gran Carnaval de San Pedro can visit the SPTC office or call 226-2198. Let’s keep the tradition of El Gran Carnaval going and make it bigger and better!

