Belize-flagged Rubymar ship sinks in the Red Sea; experts warn environmental damages

A Belize-flagged ship (bulk carrier) named Rubymar sank off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea on Saturday, March 2nd, after the February 18th Houthi (rebel group) missile attack. The sinking of the ship caused by the said rebel group in this region between Africa and Asia has caused grave concerns because some of its cargo includes tons of ammonium phosphate sulfate fertilizer along with fuel, which can pose severe environmental risks.

A regulatory agency is responsible for registering ships under the Belizean flag in Belize. This is the International Merchant Marine Registry of Belize (IMMARBE). The vessel was reportedly registered with IMMARBE; thus, it was allowed to bear a Belizean flag at the time of the attack. The Rubymar was traveling from the United Arab Emirates to Bulgaria. The United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) shared that the vessel is also registered in the UK. Its Lebanese operator indicated it is also registered in the Marshall Islands. However, the ship was bearing a Belizean flag.

IMMARBE operates under the Ministry of Finance, with the Director General of the Financial Services Commission serving as its registrar of ships. According to this agency, their registry issues credentials under international guidelines dependent on a mariner’s qualification. According to IMMARBE, they have been offering an Open Ship Registry for the past 30 years, allowing nationals or entities to register their vessels under the Belize flag, regardless of nationality. To apply, IMMARBE ensures that they only accept vessels of good quality. They said that any registration request by email undergoes proper vetting through their due diligence procedures. Once a ship is registered, it is inspected by international survey companies acting on their behalf to ensure compliance with international standards, conventions, and safety regulations. Some requirements to be accepted include not operating in a manner inconsistent with any obligations or provisions of international conservation and management measures. The company must not be under legal proceedings, flag disputes, or international scrutiny.

The Belizean registry agency added this means that Belize, as a flag state, takes responsibility for ships registered under its flag following national and international regulations. As such, there is an ongoing investigation into the Rubymar ship incident.

Sunken ship environmental concerns

According to the US CENTCOM, the ship sank with 21,000 metric tons of fertilizer. While this fertilizer can be used for explosives, experts said this is mainly used in agricultural activities to improve farm produce productivity and quality. Another concern is the amount of fuel leaked into the Red Sea, which forms part of the Indian Ocean. This can cause harm to marine life, including coral reefs and coastal communities relying on fishing for their livelihoods.

The ship, owned by a company in the United Kingdom (UK) and operated by a Lebanese company, had been sinking since February 18th after being attacked. The crew was able to evacuate the vessel without casualties. The rebels of Houthi have been attacking ships since November of last year in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza strip amid the Israel war against the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza.

Some benefits of registering a vessel under the Belize flag include competitive fees compared to other countries. IMMARBE added that it also includes fast and efficient services and low operating costs. Other reports indicate that the ships are exempt from local income taxes and stamp duties but are required to pay tonnage tax for their ships. Under this registry the ship companies do not need to hire a Belizean crew. Another regulation noted is that the registry cannot set any minimum wage or benefit requirements for crew members but does endorse standards set by other agencies such as the International Labor Organization.

