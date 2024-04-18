SPTC and community organizations partner in beach cleanup on south Ambergris Caye

On Saturday, April 13th, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) collaborated with Hope Haven volunteers and the South Ambergris Caye Neighborhood Watch (SACNW) group to organize a cleanup campaign. The group cleaned the beach south of San Pedro Town, past the Mosquito Coast Area, by removing garbage and large objects on the coastline.

Volunteers gathered at the SACNW Police booth at 7AM to start the beach cleanup. They collected large amounts of garbage, including plastic bottles, Styrofoam products, and even clothing items, among other items harmful to the marine ecosystem.

Beach cleanups play a vital role in marine protected areas by safeguarding marine life and its habitats. In these specifically designated areas, fragile ecosystems take precedence, making beach cleanups an essential activity for the community. This is why the SPTC organized an environmental group cleanup to collect beach trash, make the beach nicer and safer, and improve the ecosystem.

Cleaning the local beach has different benefits, such as providing a safer environment, protecting marine animals, preserving our natural environment, removing toxic chemicals from the sea, disposing of trash properly, making seafood safer, and benefiting the local community.

Most of the garbage removed from the beaches is due to the global marine debris problem. People often leave trash on beaches or throw it into the water from boats or offshore facilities. Sometimes, litter makes its way into the ocean from land. Storm drains, canals, or rivers carry this debris. The wind can even blow trash from landfills and other areas into the water. Hence, properly disposing of garbage is essential to prevent waterways from being polluted. In Belize, a fine of $500 can be issued to anyone caught littering in public areas, while anyone caught engaging in illegal dumping can be fined $1,000. However, these regulations lack enforcement.

Keeping San Pedro’s beautiful beaches clean is a priority for the SPTC. They stated that it plays a massive role in the island’s attractiveness as a tourism product and is very important for the health and well-being of everyone in the community. They would like to encourage everyone to come out and participate in these activities to keep the environment clean and protect our marine ecosystem.

For more updates on SPTC beach cleanups, visit https://www.facebook.com/SPtowncouncil/.