San Pedro to enforce town ordinance that restricts pets in restaurants

A regulation restricting pets in restaurants in San Pedro Town has gone unenforced for years. Although the rule is not new, the Public Health Department on the island is now enforcing it more strictly, sparking mixed opinions among residents. The department has stated that animals should not be permitted in restaurants to ensure health and food safety for everyone. While some locals support this enforcement, others believe there are safe alternatives that would allow pets to accompany their owners in restaurants.

Some residents who are accustomed to bringing their pets to restaurants have expressed that animals should be allowed in open-air dining areas. They understand the restrictions in enclosed spaces but believe it’s reasonable to permit pets in outdoor areas, away from those who may prefer not to be around animals. On the other hand, some residents support the new enforcement, arguing that it is necessary to ensure food safety. One islander acknowledged his love for animals but stated that there are places where pets should not be allowed, including recreational areas where food is served.

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) supports this regulation and expresses gratitude to the island’s Public Health Department for enforcing it. “We understand that visitors and residents may be affected by this rule. However, let’s consider our businesses and support them in complying with the stipulations of their licenses,” stated the SPTC. The council clarified that service dogs can be allowed in establishments if their accreditation can be verified.

The San Pedro Public Health Department health inspector emphasized the need for increased precautions regarding food safety. Over the past few months, inspections at various establishments have revealed instances of pets sleeping on food items, such as vegetables. The inspector also reported that these animals have occasionally barked at people and have been observed in the kitchen areas of certain restaurants. “Sometimes we would go to a bar, and someone would have a dog or cat on the counter,” the inspector said. “We need to remind people that we need to follow the right procedures and use our discretion. We are not here to close down anyone; we are always willing to work with the public, provide them with recommendations, and find the best solutions.”

Health Department addresses additional concerns

The island health department has raised additional concerns regarding San Pedro. They are addressing the problem of excess expired goods in various establishments. The department noted that some stores attempt to sell expired items at reduced prices, which is unacceptable. “Once it reaches its expiration date, it should be removed from the shelves,” the health inspector said.

The San Pedro Public Health Department is dedicated to enforcing measures prioritizing the health and safety of everyone on the island. They are eager to collaborate with the community and other agencies in San Pedro, including the SPTC. The health department requests the cooperation of local businesses as they work together to identify practical solutions to ongoing issues on the island.