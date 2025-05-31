ComPol Says Belizean Deportees Should Be Welcomed Back Home

The landing of a charter flight carrying 21 Belizeans deported from the United States on May 22nd made headlines across the country. This marked the first time such a large group of Belizean nationals had been repatriated together. Commissioner of Police (ComPol) Dr. Richard Rosado emphasized that most are hardworking Belizeans who left for better opportunities and should not be treated as criminals.

The deportees arrived at the Philip Goldson International Airport aboard a chartered Airbus 321 from Louisiana, USA. Upon arrival, they were processed under tight security by the Belize Police Department and airport authorities. The process lasted over two hours before the group was transported to the Queen Street Police Station in Belize City for further screening.

Authorities confirmed that two individuals were detained for questioning, and one was held pending charges of attempted murder. The police have provided no further updates on these cases.

At the police station, ComPol Rosado addressed the return process. “Whenever the deportees return into the country, our officers interview them to ensure that they have a family to return to,” he said. “They also ensure they have the necessary social structure to support their return to Belize,” Rosado noted that authorities assist in connecting returnees with the appropriate government services.

He emphasized that the objective is not to criminalize deportees but to understand and support their circumstances. Rosado criticized the media’s portrayal of the event. “It is sad because the drafter of the laws, their main intent is to ensure that when we do the interviews, it is in terms of the human reintegration of these individuals to the society,” he stated.

While Belizeans have previously been deported, often via commercial flights, this was the first instance involving a dedicated charter. Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy, Luke Martin, stated that chartered flights are a more cost-effective and efficient repatriation. He emphasized the due process involved in the deportations. “It’s not like they were just scooped up off the street and put on a plane,” Martin said. “Everybody had the right to due process, went to court, had their hearings, had their appeals. So, this happened through legal means for sure.”

According to reports, most of the deportees were removed for overstaying their visas or entering the U.S. illegally. The Belizeans arrived on a flight transporting approximately 120 other deportees bound for Chile and Peru.

This inaugural charter flight clearly indicates the U.S. administration’s approach to immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump. The administration has adopted a stringent immigration policy aimed at returning undocumented immigrants to their countries of origin. In some cases, the U.S. government offers irregular immigrants the option of voluntary return, providing them with airfare and, in certain instances, a stipend of US$1,000.

The U.S. government has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on illegal immigration. Given this policy, additional charter flights returning Belizeans are anticipated.