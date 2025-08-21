Joseph Pate Tops National Cocktail Championships; Set to Represent Belize in Colombia

On Tuesday, August 19th, San Pedro’s Joseph Pate, representing The Verse Allure, captured first place at the Belize National Cocktail Championships held at Crocs Sunset Sports Bar. Pate, a well-known entrepreneur and bartender, not only secured the top prize but also earned the honour of representing Belize at the World Cocktail Championships scheduled for November 23rd to 27th in Cartagena, Colombia.

Pate told The San Pedro Sun that competing alongside other talented Belizean bartenders was an honor. He acknowledged that the international event in Colombia would be another challenge, but he expressed his commitment to doing his best and proudly representing Belize. “Honestly it is an accomplishment I never saw coming, six times I have competed, four times I have won,” Pate said. “Both times I have defended my championship here at home. It just makes me enjoy the journey and grow in my career as a bartender.” Pate is an experienced competitor who has previously represented the country abroad in Guatemala, Colombia, and Venezuela.

The national competition, hosted by the Belize Bartenders Competition, featured several of the country’s top bartenders. Judges assessed contestants on originality, garnishing, ingredient preparation, technical performance on stage, taste, and overall cocktail quality.

Special awards were also presented. Bartender Imer Mai won Best Technicality and Best Garnish, while Pate received the medal for Best Balance.

The top three winners were then announced. Third place was Jaime Castellanos (aka Jeovany Franco), representing MJ’s Dragon 2 in Belmopan. Second place was awarded to Imer Mai of Prana Maya Island Resort in Placencia. Mai’s strong performance also secured him a spot at the Pan American Cocktail Championships set for September 8th to 13th in Santiago and La Serena, Chile.

The top prize, however, went to Joseph Pate, who will again represent Belize on the international stage in Colombia this November.

The island community congratulates Pate on his national victory and extends best wishes for success at the World Championships. Congratulations are also extended to the other competitors for their talent and dedication.