Belize observes Indigenous Peoples’ Resistance Day

Formally known as Columbus Day and later Pan-American Day, October 12th has been officially recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Resistance Day in Belize since 2022. The day honors and celebrates the rich heritage and resilience of the country’s Indigenous cultural groups, particularly the Maya and Garifuna peoples, whose history and traditions remain vital to Belize’s national identity.

Most cultural events marking the occasion took place in southern Belize, especially in the Toledo District, where Maya communities hosted traditional ceremonies and performances. Members of Parliament, including the Honourable Dr. Osmond Martinez, the Honourable Oscar Requena, and the Honourable Dr. Louis Zabaneh, were seen participating in cultural dances and activities. Many used the opportunity to share messages of unity, pride, and the importance of preserving Belize’s diverse cultural legacy.

The Maya, among the region’s oldest civilizations, continue to uphold ancestral practices such as sustainable farming, spiritual ceremonies, and communal traditions. Three distinct Maya groups remain active in Belize today: the Yucatec Maya and Mopan Maya in the north and west, and the Ketchi Maya in the south. Each maintains its own language, customs, and identity, while all share deep historical and spiritual connections to the land.

Many Mestizos in Belize also carry Maya ancestry, tracing their heritage to intermarriages between Indigenous peoples and Spanish settlers during and after colonization. This blending of cultures created a unique identity that reflects both resilience and adaptation.

Meanwhile, the Garifuna people, descendants of West and Central Africans who intermarried with Indigenous Caribbean peoples on St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the 17th century, are also celebrated on this day. Known for their vibrant language, drumming, dance, storytelling, and communal rituals, the Garifuna are among Belize’s most dynamic cultural groups. Although no major Garifuna events were recorded this year for Indigenous Peoples’ Resistance Day, many Belizeans and visitors look forward to celebrating Garifuna Settlement Day on November 19th.

The Government of Belize has acknowledged the day’s significance, reaffirming its commitment to work alongside Indigenous communities to protect their rights and advance initiatives that safeguard the nation’s cultural and natural heritage for future generations.

Columbus Day once commemorated the 1492 arrival of Christopher Columbus in the “New World,” but has become widely viewed as a controversial holiday due to the suffering and destruction brought upon Indigenous civilizations through colonization. By renaming the day, Belize joins a growing movement across the Americas to honor Indigenous resilience rather than colonial conquest.

Today, Belize’s multicultural society includes not only Indigenous and Afro-descendant groups but also East Indians, Mennonites, Lebanese, Chinese, and Creoles, all of whom contribute to the nation’s continued development. As Belizeans of diverse origins share one country, Indigenous Peoples’ Resistance Day stands as a reminder of the nation’s enduring unity and respect for all its cultural roots.