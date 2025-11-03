Garifuna Flag-Raising Ceremony Opens Settlement Day Celebrations in San Pedro

On Friday, October 31st, the Garifuna community in San Pedro gathered at Central Park at 8PM for a flag-raising ceremony, marking the start of cultural festivities leading up to Garifuna Settlement Day on November 19th. The evening featured cultural presentations, traditional dances, and rhythmic drumming, proudly showcasing the rich heritage of the Garinagu on the island. This year’s celebrations are being held under the national theme, “Wabaronguóun lidan Garifunaduáü: iúnrahei warasan, agahabuda lun sánsiguaü, inebesei lun wanichigu,” meaning “Garifuna Moving Forward: Honoring Tradition, Embracing Change, Strengthening Identity.”

The ceremony was organized by the Garifuna Council of San Pedro, led by President Steve Cruz and Vice President Alex Noralez, who encouraged the wider community to join the celebration. The flag-raising is part of a nationwide initiative by the National Garifuna Council to recognize November as a month dedicated to Garifuna history and resilience. Vice President Noralez underscored the significance of the observance, stating, “The flag-raising ceremony brings awareness… It’s not just the holiday that everybody looks forward to on the 19th, but the significance of the struggle that every Garifuna person went through for us to be able to celebrate.”

The ceremony also included Garifuna prayers, renditions of the national anthem in Garifuna, and performances of drumming and dance. Council leaders expressed hopes for continued growth in future observances. “We’re looking forward to this being bigger and greater every year,” Cruz shared, calling on residents to support local cultural events. Noralez added that cultural engagement fosters unity and community strength, and “in the longer run… may materialize in less violence, less crime.”

Cultural activities will continue throughout November, including Cultural Sundays, held every week from 2 PM to 11 PM at Boca del Rio Park. Garifuna Settlement Day is celebrated on Wednesday, November 19th, with the traditional Yurumien reenactment followed by a full day of cultural activities. The community is invited to attend and embrace the cultural richness of the Garifuna people.