The National Garifuna Council Meets with San Pedro Branch

The new Executive Committee of the National Garifuna Council (NGC) visited San Pedro on Saturday, August 30th, and met with the island’s branch members. The meeting at the Black and White Garifuna Restaurant focused on strengthening the branch, preparing for the election of new local leaders, and planning for the upcoming Garifuna Settlement Day celebrations on November 19.

NGC President Alex Nolberto explained that the visit was part of a nationwide tour. “These visits are to understand their status, the support they need, and to impart knowledge as it relates to the way the organization operates,” Nolberto said. “In this tour we are identifying the challenges of the branches, how we can support them and boost our financial and non-financial membership.”

According to Nolberto, the San Pedro branch has faced challenges with membership and leadership. “The turnout to this meeting was heartwarming, and it demonstrates that there is hope for the San Pedro branch,” he said. “The turnout also demonstrates that people in San Pedro are interested in moving the branch forward.” He noted that the next step is to hold elections for new executive members, who will then be introduced to local authorities, including the San Pedro Town Council and the Office of the Area Representative.

Unity was also highlighted as a key issue. “That has been an issue, and so by installing a new executive, we will improve on the harmonization leading into November 19 and celebrate together,” Nolberto said. He added that the festive period provides an ideal opportunity to build momentum for cultural activities.

Julia Martinez, proprietor of the Black and White Garifuna Restaurant and a proud Garifuna community member in San Pedro, stressed the importance of unity. She said she remains committed to sharing her culture with visitors through traditional meals and cultural presentations. Martinez added that she looks forward to working with the new executive to provide islanders and visitors with memorable Garifuna Settlement Day celebrations.

At the close of the meeting, the NGC called on Garifuna communities across Belize to continue working together to preserve their vibrant culture, including food, dance, music, and especially the language. Nolberto expressed concern that some Garifuna in Belize have lost their language. “We have to continue to teach our children the traditional ways and what it means to be a Garifuna. Our language in the school programs provides that foundation, and our intent is to get the Garifuna language taught in every school in Belize,” he said.

The new NGC executive was elected on July 12 in Dangriga Town. Its members include Sheena Zuniga, Maurice Herrera, Sharrie Gordon, Rafael Martinez, Ifásínà Efunyemi, Alex Nolberto, and Marsha Mejia.