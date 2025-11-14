Friday, November 14, 2025
Community and Society

SACNW leads volunteer beach cleanup on South Ambergris Caye

Share

On Saturday, October 8th, the South Ambergris Caye Neighborhood Watch (SACNW) organized a successful cleanup along a three-mile stretch of beach and roadway in southern San Pedro. Around 25 volunteers, including local high school students and teams from Playa De Sala Boutique Hotel and the San Pedro Town Council, joined forces to collect litter from one of the island’s most scenic coastal areas.
The cleanup focused on removing waste that threatens the community’s environment and tourism appeal. Volunteers spread out along the coast, methodically filling 40 large bags of debris. Supporters such as Someplace South CaféBar provided refreshments to keep helpers hydrated throughout the morning. The San Pedro Town Council’s Sanitation Department later collected and properly disposed of the filled bags. SACNW expressed special thanks to Mr. Alex, a dedicated member who continues to assist in coordinating cleanup efforts.
This initiative builds on SACNW’s ongoing commitment to neighborhood cleanliness and environmental stewardship. Over the years, the group has worked to raise awareness about community issues and inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. The involvement of local businesses and youth volunteers highlights the growing spirit of cooperation that helps preserve the natural beauty of South Ambergris Caye.
SACNW member Maureen Utsman expressed appreciation for the turnout. “A huge thank you to all the volunteers who came out to clean up the neighborhood,” she said. “Please let’s all do our part in keeping our neighborhood clean.”
The group plans another cleanup activity in December, continuing its mission to protect the island’s environment and encourage community pride. Through ongoing collaboration and volunteerism, SACNW hopes to keep South Ambergris Caye clean, safe, and welcoming for residents and visitors alike.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun