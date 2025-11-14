SACNW leads volunteer beach cleanup on South Ambergris Caye

On Saturday, October 8th, the South Ambergris Caye Neighborhood Watch (SACNW) organized a successful cleanup along a three-mile stretch of beach and roadway in southern San Pedro. Around 25 volunteers, including local high school students and teams from Playa De Sala Boutique Hotel and the San Pedro Town Council, joined forces to collect litter from one of the island’s most scenic coastal areas.

The cleanup focused on removing waste that threatens the community’s environment and tourism appeal. Volunteers spread out along the coast, methodically filling 40 large bags of debris. Supporters such as Someplace South CaféBar provided refreshments to keep helpers hydrated throughout the morning. The San Pedro Town Council’s Sanitation Department later collected and properly disposed of the filled bags. SACNW expressed special thanks to Mr. Alex, a dedicated member who continues to assist in coordinating cleanup efforts.

This initiative builds on SACNW’s ongoing commitment to neighborhood cleanliness and environmental stewardship. Over the years, the group has worked to raise awareness about community issues and inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. The involvement of local businesses and youth volunteers highlights the growing spirit of cooperation that helps preserve the natural beauty of South Ambergris Caye.

SACNW member Maureen Utsman expressed appreciation for the turnout. “A huge thank you to all the volunteers who came out to clean up the neighborhood,” she said. “Please let’s all do our part in keeping our neighborhood clean.”

The group plans another cleanup activity in December, continuing its mission to protect the island’s environment and encourage community pride. Through ongoing collaboration and volunteerism, SACNW hopes to keep South Ambergris Caye clean, safe, and welcoming for residents and visitors alike.