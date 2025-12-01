Wednesday, December 3, 2025
San Pedro Celebrates 41 Years of Township and Unveils Renewed Community Sign

On Thursday, November 30th, San Pedro celebrated its 41st Township Day with a ceremony at Central Park beginning at 4:30PM. The event marked another milestone in the island’s evolution from a small fishing village to the vibrant destination it is today and included the unveiling of a renewed “San Pedro” sign, a symbol of local identity and pride. Community leaders, residents, and artists gathered to honor the town’s culture, history, and continued growth.
The celebration highlighted the restoration of the iconic sign, which had not been repainted for several years. The project was a collaborative effort involving the San Pedro Town Council and four local artists: lead designer Elvie Staines, along with Papo Alamilla, Karissa Vasquez, and Sophie Lisbey. Each artist contributed elements inspired by San Pedro’s natural beauty, marine life, and cultural heritage, transforming the sign into a vibrant reflection of the island community.As the mistress of ceremonies, Natalie Arceo, noted, “Each brushstroke is a representation of San Pedro’s history,” emphasizing the significance of the artwork.
In the days leading up to the event, residents and officials prepared for the ceremony to ensure its success. The updated sign was designed to serve as a meaningful landmark for both residents and visitors, celebrating the island’s attractions and cultural roots. Lead designer Staines shared her vision, explaining, “From the start, my goal was to create something that truly reflects the identity and spirit of our island. Each letter of the sign features imagery that represents a different aspect of who we are—our natural beauty, our vibrant marine life, our cultural heritage, our traditions. Every image was chosen to celebrate the richness and diversity of our home.” Deputy Mayor Ernesto Bardalez also expressed pride in the project, saying, “This sign stands renewed with elements and creativity, and it represents our community’s spirit and history.”

The ceremony concluded with an invitation for the community to take photos with the newly unveiled sign, celebrating the refreshed cultural landmark. The event reinforced San Pedro’s identity as La Isla Bonita. It highlighted the island’s ongoing commitment to honoring its heritage while embracing its future as a thriving hub of art, history, and community pride.

