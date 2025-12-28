Saca Chispas Field to Undergo Major Renovations in 2026

The Hon. Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena, popularly known as Saca Chispas, located in downtown San Pedro, is set to undergo significant renovations in 2026. The facility is expected to be transformed into a modern, dome-like venue capable of hosting larger-scale sporting events, concerts, and other entertainment. The upgrades will be commissioned by the Ministry of Tourism and are projected to take approximately ten months to complete.

Area Representative Hon. Andre Perez provided an update on the planned upgrades, noting that the design has already been presented to island authorities at the San Pedro Town Council. “At this time, they are making additional adjustments before the design is presented to the public,” Perez said. He added that construction is expected to begin early in 2026 and be completed in under a year. Once finished, the San Pedro Town Council will assume responsibility for managing the facility.

Perez further explained that the current artisan market location will be converted into a parking area for event attendees. Outside of scheduled events, the space will function as public parking, helping to alleviate congestion in the downtown area, particularly during peak traffic hours when parking is limited.

Minister of Tourism Hon. Anthony Mahler has stated that the upgraded venue will provide a safer and more reliable environment for performances, as weather conditions will no longer disrupt events. In the past, adverse weather has affected concerts and festivities held at the venue.

One such event is the Belize Tourism Board’s International Music and Food Festival, which is typically held during the summer months. Upon completion of the project, the refurbished Saca Chispas facility is expected to become the festival’s permanent home. Officials cited not only the upgraded infrastructure but also San Pedro’s available room stock as key factors in that decision.

Historically, the Saca Chispas field served as the primary venue for island football events. However, following the opening of Ambergris Stadium in 2017, sporting activities at the downtown arena declined, with seasonal softball becoming its primary use. Despite this shift, the venue remains a vital community space, hosting concerts, political rallies, the annual Lobster Festival, the Miss San Pedro Pageant, and other events throughout the year.