San Pedro’s New Artisan Market Finished, Opening Date Pending

As the new year begins, the Belize Tourism Board, alongside Area Representative for Belize Rural South, Honourable Andre Perez, has completed construction of a new modern artisan market facility at the El Embarcadero site on Nurse Shark Street in downtown San Pedro. The new, weather-resistant structure is designed to accommodate ten vendors and meets all required safety and accessibility standards. Despite the facility’s completion, no official move-in date has been announced, as authorities continue to finalize logistics and operational directives. Meanwhile, preliminary proposals have surfaced for the future use of the current artisan market site, including potential redevelopment beyond the initially rumored conversion to a parking lot.

The new market was completed on schedule, using durable, coastal-appropriate materials, driven by continued tourism growth and the long-term goal of repurposing the existing market space. Minister Perez confirmed that the facility complies with all safety and accessibility requirements and explained that oversight of the site will now fall to the San Pedro Town Council. He added that protocols are being finalized to ensure that artisans relocating to the new market meet the established criteria.

A San Pedro Town Councillor, speaking on condition of anonymity, shared insights into ongoing discussions about the current market site. “There are preliminary plans to repurpose the current site not just as a parking lot, but as a dedicated food, dairy, and meat market,” the councillor said. “These ideas aim to streamline commerce, but nothing is finalized; it is all still in the discussion phase.”

Some artisans, however, have expressed concern about the transition. One local artisan who sells artwork reflected on the repeated relocations over the years. “We have been selling our products for many years. I remember when we were first at Central Park, then we were moved to Back Street, and it took a long time for visitors to get accustomed to where we are now,” she said. “After all this time, we are being moved again. It feels like we are being pushed aside. The new site looks good, but there are almost 25 of us here. Not all vendors sell only Belize-made products, which is one of the new requirements. So, what happens to the rest of the artisans?”

If redevelopment plans advance, the proposed multi-market conversion of the current site could help alleviate parking challenges while centralizing the sale of fresh goods, potentially fostering economic growth. In the meantime, vendors continue to prepare for an eventual move to the new location.