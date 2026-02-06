BTB Opens New Artisan Market in San Pedro with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) officially opened the new Artisan Market in San Pedro Town on Thursday, February 5, 2026, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 11AM on Nurse Shark Street. The event featured a short program led by master of ceremonies Rene Guzman, San Pedro Town Council Administrator.

The ceremony included the national prayer led by Stephen Bowen, the national anthem performed by Chelsea Castro, welcome remarks by San Pedro Town Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez, and special addresses by Area Representative Hon. Andre Perez and Minister of Tourism Hon. Anthony Mahler. Closing remarks were delivered by Councilor Marina Kay, followed by the official ribbon-cutting and refreshments.

In his remarks, Mayor Nuñez described the market as “a space that celebrates local talent, culture, and opportunity.” He thanked the BTB, Hon. Perez, and Minister Mahler for their partnership in supporting community-based tourism.

Hon. Perez emphasized the importance of the new market in providing visitors with authentic Belizean souvenirs and supporting sustainable economic growth. He also highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects on the island, including road paving and plans for a new hospital.

The modern, weather-resistant facility at El Embarcadero can accommodate 10 vendors. The project was completed in early January through collaboration between the BTB and Area Representative Perez. The new market meets safety standards and replaces the previous artisan market site as part of efforts to improve tourism infrastructure amid San Pedro’s rapid growth. Oversight of the market will now fall under the San Pedro Town Council, and protocols have been implemented to ensure qualified artisans can relocate.

Minister Mahler stressed the importance of ensuring local communities benefit from tourism, noting that San Pedro and Caye Caulker generate an estimated 70% of Belize’s tourism revenues. He also called for continued infrastructure upgrades, including improvements to the Secret Beach Road. “We have a truly long way to go, but I have hope,” Mahler said.

Councilor Kay thanked the project partners and noted that the market represents an opportunity for local artisans and small entrepreneurs. “This market represents an opportunity for our local artisans and small entrepreneurs, showcasing the creativity, culture, and talent of San Pedro,” she said.

Before the ribbon-cutting, a Garifuna dance team from the Black and White Garifuna Restaurant delivered a cultural performance, which encouraged several attendees to join in the dancing, including Mayor Nuñez and Hon. Perez. Following the ribbon-cutting, guests toured the market, where Father Eduardo of the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church blessed each unit.

The new artisan market is expected to create economic opportunities for vendors by selling authentic handmade products while preserving local culture and heritage. Officials expressed optimism that the market will contribute to sustained tourism growth, as early 2026 figures continue to reflect increased visitor arrivals.