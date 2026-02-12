BTB Recognizes 13 Belizean Chefs at Culinary Certification Ceremony

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB), through its Elevate Training Institute, hosted a Culinary Certification Ceremony on Monday, February 9, 2026, to recognize 13 Belizean chefs who earned professional culinary certifications from the American Culinary Federation (ACF). The ceremony was held at 9:30AM in the Coral Room at the Grand Resort & Residences in Belize City. It marked a major step toward strengthening Belize’s culinary sector and tourism product.

The event celebrated the chefs’ commitment to excellence and professional development and reinforced the importance of culinary tourism in Belize’s growing hospitality industry. The ACF certification is an internationally recognized credential that provides Belizean culinary professionals with global-standard qualifications and creates new opportunities for career advancement.

BTB officials described the partnership between Elevate Training Institute and the ACF as a groundbreaking initiative to professionalize Belize’s culinary workforce. The Culinary Apprenticeship Program is designed to support aspiring and current chefs by offering accredited training and certification without requiring travel abroad. Industry partners with commercial kitchens are also being encouraged to participate in the program by mentoring and training the next generation of culinary professionals.

The ceremony began with an opening led by Master of Ceremonies Marion Alamilla, followed by the national anthem. A welcome address was delivered by Lloyd Enriquez, Director of Cruise and Capacity Development. “Elevate Training Institute is a vehicle where we are consolidating all of our training. BTB has always been doing training over the years, building capacity in our tourism industry,” said Enreiquez. He called on hotels and restaurants to come on board and continue building capacity and improving Belize’s tourism product.

Official remarks were provided by Nicole Solano, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Tourism, Youth, Sports, and Diaspora Relations. “Culinary certification and training through the ACF is about elevating our skills and shining on the international stage. This program didn’t come by accident… the amount of time and years that went into planning a pathway for culinary training,” said Solano. In her speech, she urged the participant to continue developing their skills and to put Belize on the international stage. It’s now your responsibility to inspire young Belizeans to pursue this career. I want to encourage you to be ambassadors for your trade, for your profession.”

A video feature titled “Journey to Certification” highlighted the dedication and hard work of the participants throughout the programme.

Certificates were presented by Evan Tillett, Director of Tourism. Closing reflections were shared by certification recipient Sean Kuylen, who spoke on the importance of continued training and professional growth in Belize’s hospitality sector. “Today marks the end of this certification program, but the message and knowledge and fire must now carry over. We are now tasked with keeping this fire burning through discipline, integrity, and professional excellence,” said Kulen. He ended by reminding the participants that “Food is our identity, our history, our culture.”

Among those recognized were two chefs from San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Frank Varma and Samuel Gonzalez of Grand Caribe Belize, who earned the prestigious Certified Chef de Cuisine (CCC) designation. Their achievement was a proud moment for the island, as it reflects the growing reputation of San Pedro’s culinary scene and the high standards being developed within the local tourism industry.

The other chefs certified under the programme included Fernando Ixpatac and Edi Redondo of Naia Resort & Spa, Jesse Tzib and Isai Tzib of San Ignacio Resort Hotel, Gilbert Edwards of The Rainforest Lodge at Sleeping Giant, and Isela Jimenez of The Lodge at Jaguar Reef, all of whom earned Certified Sous Chef (CSC) certification.

Certified Chef de Cuisine recipients also included Wilmer Martinez of Umaya Resort and Adventures and Michael Acal of Chef Rob’s Gourmet Cafe. Certified Executive Chef (CEC) recipients were Rahim Melendez of The Banks, Ennel Valdez of Cayo Centre for Employment Training, and Sean Kuylen of Slate and Sap.

BTB officials noted that this milestone reflects Belize’s continued progress in building a competitive tourism industry where local talent meets international standards. The certification programme is expected to help elevate Belize’s culinary identity, strengthen visitor experiences, and position the country as a rising destination for food tourism.