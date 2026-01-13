BTIA Gathers Stakeholder Input for National Tourism Plan

The Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) hosted its first 2026 destination consultation meeting in San Pedro on January 9th. The sessions, led by BTIA President Efren Perez and Executive Director Linette Canto, marked the start of the association’s national engagement process ahead of its 2026 National Strategic Plan.

Two meetings were held on Ambergris Caye: one in northern Ambergris Caye and another in the downtown area. They brought together tourism stakeholders to share concerns, exchange ideas, and chart a pathway to improve both the local and national tourism industries.

Perez told participants that BTIA’s 2026 national strategy would be grounded in the realities of each destination. He explained that the Destination Consultation series began on La Isla Bonita due to its dynamic tourism sector and the importance of input from its operators, investors, workers, and community leaders in shaping a comprehensive national plan.

According to Perez, the primary purpose of the meetings was to listen, engage, and co-create solutions to challenges facing the tourism community. He outlined several initiatives planned for 2026, including partnerships with the Belize Tourism Board to equip stakeholders with tools to better prepare for emerging markets beyond North America, such as Latin America, Mexico, and Europe.

“One way to improve will be through training sessions,” Perez said. “These sessions will be more personalized, for example, working with small groups of about ten hotels at a time, so participants can better understand emerging markets like Europe. This includes learning about traveler profiles, what travel agents and tour operators are looking for, and the need to adjust pricing, as these markets differ from the United States.”

Perez also noted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be incorporated into future initiatives, as many travelers increasingly rely on AI tools when planning trips. He said BTIA will facilitate presentations led by industry experts and believes that smaller, more intimate sessions will encourage meaningful engagement. The association expects to begin these conversations as early as next month.

Following the presentations, which included San Pedro BTIA Chairperson Melanie Paz seated at the head table, attendees were invited to share feedback. Several stakeholders raised concerns about loitering in downtown San Pedro, substance abuse, stray animals, parking challenges, and inadequate zoning on Ambergris Caye. Others highlighted the need for mental health services and improved maintenance of public spaces and beaches.

Perez said all concerns and recommendations were documented and will inform the 2026 National Strategic Plan. He added that BTIA will share these findings with the Ministry of Tourism and other relevant authorities. Participants also acknowledged that while many issues fall under governmental responsibility, stronger enforcement is often required.

BTIA emphasized that these consultations aim to ensure that destination-specific priorities are meaningfully reflected in the national strategy. Perez noted that the San Pedro engagement set the tone for upcoming meetings across the country, including visits to Punta Gorda, Dangriga, Orange Walk, Corozal, the Cayo District, and tourism villages such as Hopkins, Placencia, and Caye Caulker.

“Our goal is alignment, a national strategy that is not imposed from the top, but built from the ground up,” Perez said.

Perez and his team thanked Ambergris Caye stakeholders for their participation. They reiterated that sustainable tourism development in Belize must be guided by those who live and work within each destination. With continued input from members, chapters, and the wider public, BTIA expressed optimism that 2026 will be shaped by shared priorities, clear direction, and a collective approach to strengthening Belize’s tourism industry.