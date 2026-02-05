Belize Tourism Records Steady Growth in 2025

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) released preliminary tourism figures on February 2nd, indicating continued growth in both overnight and cruise arrivals for 2025. According to the BTB, overnight arrivals are projected at 551,698 for 2025, reflecting a 0.8% increase over 2024’s total of 547,370 and a 9.6% rise compared to pre-pandemic 2019 figures of 503,166. Cruise tourism also showed strong performance, with passenger arrivals reaching 967,214, an 8.1% increase over 2024’s 894,405. However, cruise numbers remain 17.4% below the 2019 high of 1,170,558.

BTB attributed the growth to sustained investments by tourism stakeholders, expanded cruise itineraries, and continued demand for Belize as a destination in the post-pandemic period.

A BTB table tracking monthly overnight arrivals from 2019 through 2025 (projected) illustrates the steady upward trend. Total overnight arrivals rose from 503,166 in 2019 to 547,370 in 2024, with projections of 551,698 for 2025. Monthly figures also showed growth, with January arrivals increasing from 50,590 in 2019 to 59,095 in recent years.

San Pedro on Ambergris Caye, Belize’s leading tourism destination, continues to play a major role in national performance, attracting nearly 28% of all overnight visitors. While the island demonstrated strong resilience overall, mid-2025 data reflected temporary slowdowns, including a 7.3% decrease in overnight arrivals in May.

Tourism’s rebound was already evident before 2025. In 2024, overnight arrivals reached record levels, ranging from 547,370 to 562,405 depending on reporting sources, exceeding the 2019 total by 8.8% to 11.8% after 2023’s lower count of 464,723. Ambergris Caye led the recovery, welcoming more than 100,000 visitors in 2024, with an average occupancy rate of 56.2% and daily room rates averaging US$270, both above pre-pandemic levels.

While early 2025 brought quieter high-season periods in San Pedro, industry stakeholders note that the slowdown aligns with broader national stabilization rather than decline.

“These results reflect the collective efforts of tourism stakeholders,” the BTB stated, adding that it looks forward to welcoming even more visitors. Local tour operators in San Pedro echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the island’s importance to Belize’s tourism economy. One real estate representative noted that San Pedro is, “…where everyone that visits Belize wants to go to.”

Looking ahead to 2026, projections suggest Belize is positioned for continued growth, particularly in narrowing the gap between current cruise arrivals and 2019 levels. For Ambergris Caye, stakeholders stress that balancing development with reef preservation will be key to sustaining its role as the country’s tourism engine, supporting employment, real estate growth, and long-term economic stability.