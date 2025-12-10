New Air Canada Route Opens Same-Day European Connections to Belize

Belize City welcomed the first Air Canada flight arriving directly from Montreal, Quebec, on December 8, 2025. This milestone marks the first direct air link between Montreal and Belize, further expanding the country’s international air connectivity. With this new route, travelers from Montreal and beyond now enjoy same-day connections to Belize and 23 major European cities, including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Rome, Lisbon, and Barcelona.

The route is part of Air Canada’s strategic expansion, connecting North America directly to Central America with convenient links to Europe. The flight offers efficient travel options for both tourists and business travelers, connecting Belize to major European hubs. This development comes amid rising demand for travel to Belize, which continues to attract international visitors for its biodiversity, cultural richness, and reputation as a top ecotourism destination. The Montreal–Belize service is now open for booking on aircanada.com and through affiliated travel partners.

Before this launch, air service to Belize from Canada was mainly available through Toronto or U.S. gateway cities. The addition of Montreal shows Belize’s ongoing efforts to diversify its tourism markets and attract visitors from new regions. The route complements existing international air links and supports ongoing initiatives by the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) to promote Belize as an accessible and attractive destination for global travelers.

Tourism stakeholders anticipate that the route will stimulate visitor growth and strengthen Belize’s economic ties across continents. According to BTB Director Evan Tillett, airline connectivity continues to expand, with Belize now linked to 23 cities in seven countries through 14 carriers, including new service from Spirit Airlines, which launched in November 2025. Airlift capacity is projected to reach a record 651,529 seats in 2026. The top hubs serving Belize include Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles, with additional arrivals from Panama, Calgary, Guatemala, and regional destinations.

The enhanced connectivity is expected to positively impact Belize’s tourism sector by increasing visitor arrivals, encouraging longer stays, and supporting expanded business partnerships. With improved access to European and Canadian markets, Belize continues to position itself as a top travel destination in the region.