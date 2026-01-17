Businesses Note Slower Start to 2026 Tourism Season

Tour operators, restaurant owners, and hoteliers in San Pedro are reporting a noticeable slowdown in tourism during the first week of January 2026, following the traditionally busy Christmas and New Year’s holiday period. Local businesses describe quieter streets and lower-than-expected bookings during what is typically considered peak tourism season.

Industry stakeholders attribute the slowdown to the normalization of post-holiday travel, with visitor arrivals easing after New Year’s Day. External factors are also believed to be contributing, including ongoing economic uncertainty in the United States, lingering sargassum along eastern beaches, and rising travel costs. Some business owners note that accommodation, dining, and tour prices in San Pedro now rival those of higher-priced Caribbean destinations, leading some visitors to shorten stays or limit excursions.

Global economic pressures have further affected travel decisions, with inflation and U.S. trade policies tightening household budgets and reducing discretionary travel spending.

Belize recorded tourism growth, with overnight arrivals reaching 562,405 in 2024, up 21% from 2023, fueling optimism for 2025. That momentum led to new hotel developments and upgrades across the country. However, by mid-2025, signs of a slowdown began to emerge. National data showed a 7.3% decline in visitor arrivals in April and May, while San Pedro hotel occupancy reportedly fell from approximately 20% in May to 15% in June. Similar concerns were echoed toward the end of 2025, despite expectations of a strong high season, setting the stage for the quieter start to January.

One San Pedro-based tour operator, speaking on January 12th, said, “Last year at this time, we were busy doing several tours a day. So far, it has been significantly slower for high season.”

Belize Tourism Industry Association San Pedro Chapter Chairwoman Melanie Paz also highlighted broader regional factors during late 2025. “Policies of U.S. President Donald Trump have a lot to do with it. It’s a global issue, not just Belize and San Pedro; Mexico is reporting the same challenges, along with sargassum issues,” Paz stated.

A tour operator offering mainland excursions to Maya archaeological sites, who works closely with San Pedro resorts, said island-based demand has slowed noticeably. “Things slow down a lot from the island. This high season, we are not getting nearly as much business from the resorts we work with compared to previous years.”

The owner of Belize Reel Excursions shared similar concerns during a phone interview on January 13th. “This has been one of the slower high seasons in years. There are many factors, including the U.S. migration situation and airport shutdowns. I’ve had several annual clients reach out to say they postponed their trips for next year because of what’s happening in the U.S.,” the owner said.

Looking ahead, industry leaders remain cautiously optimistic. A BTIA consultation held in San Pedro on January 9th focused on proactive strategies to address the downturn, including new flight routes and incentive programs to stimulate travel. Stakeholders are hopeful that upcoming U.S. holidays, favorable dry-season weather, and targeted promotions will help attract more visitors to Belize and San Pedro in the coming months.