Tourism Minister Says Ambergris Caye’s Infrastructure Needs Improvement

San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, is considered Belize’s premier tourist destination, attracting thousands of visitors each year. The island, dubbed ‘La Isla Bonita,’ has even been called the country’s tourism mecca because of its popularity, beauty, and proximity to the second-largest barrier reef in the world. However, Minister of Tourism, Honourable Anthony Mahler, believes Ambergris Caye’s infrastructure requires significant improvements to continue meeting the demands of the tourism industry.

According to Mahler, San Pedro cannot be considered a tourism mecca in its current state. “We have to make some major investments on the island to become a truly world-class destination,” he said. “We have a world-class reef in front of it, a World Heritage Site, and other resources nearby, but the island’s infrastructure needs to be vastly improved.”

Some improvements have recently been observed in downtown San Pedro with the opening of the new Artisan Market on February 5th. The project, which features new facilities in the El Embarcadero area, is expected to attract more business for artisans, as the newly built booths are more spacious and have improved façades. Minister Mahler noted that the project is not yet complete and will include boat access. “Another part of this project’s phase is a dock and slips, so that people can get in and out of the area,” he said.

Several residents who were asked about the topic said that consultation is required before any major upgrades are implemented. “We need to identify which projects are good for Ambergris Caye. We need to ensure that such projects will not destroy our natural marine resources and instead truly benefit us,” one concerned islander said. He asked to remain anonymous. Others agreed that improved infrastructure could help attract more visitors and potentially reduce the effects of the low season. Some residents reiterated that any development must have minimal environmental impact, as the island’s natural resources are the primary draw for tourism.

Over the past several months, the San Pedro Town Council, in collaboration with the Office of Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, has been engaged in road infrastructure projects. More than eight miles of streets have been paved throughout subdivisions surrounding San Pedro Town. Work continues in the southern and northern areas of the island, including developing zones such as Secret Beach, where tourism and real estate activity continue to expand.