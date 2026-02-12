BTIA San Pedro Chapter Holds Annual General Meeting and Membership Mixer

The Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) San Pedro Chapter held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and membership mixer on Monday, February 10th, at El Fogon Restaurant, beginning at 6PM. The meeting was led by SP BTIA Chairwoman Melanie Paz and attended by BTIA members, guests, San Pedro Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez, and BTIA National President Efren Perez. The evening included presentations, elections, and discussions on key tourism and development issues affecting Ambergris Caye.

The agenda opened with the national anthem, followed by welcome remarks from Paz. She then presented a report on the chapter’s 2025 achievements, including the reopening of the Tourism Information Center (TIC), which now offers visitor referrals via QR codes. Paz also highlighted BTIA’s advocacy efforts against mangrove destruction, as well as its support for a queen conch hatchery project located north of the island.

Paz spoke about the chapter’s continued involvement in infrastructure and development discussions, including road projects for North Ambergris Caye and ongoing concerns surrounding the Cayo Rosario issue. She also referenced the proposed referendum on island development and territorial waters. In addition, she noted BTIA’s participation in coastal zone management and regional planning efforts, as well as its role on the Bacalar Chico National Park advisory board.

Looking ahead, Paz announced plans for a recycling program at Roman Catholic School and a fundraising event titled “Eats and Beats,” a festival featuring food and music to support the TIC. She added that the chapter intends to collaborate with the Rotary Club in support of its project with Holy Cross Anglican School. Paz also emphasized the importance of educating visitors on using licensed tour operators, noting that BTIA membership helps fund the operation of the Tourism Information Center.

A video presentation was also shared during the AGM, outlining BTIA’s history since its founding in 1985 as an organization representing all tourism stakeholders. The video highlighted the association’s evolution into one of Belize’s largest tourism advocates, promoting sustainable practices, training, cultural events, and market expansion through initiatives such as e-tickets and tourism-related fees. The presentation also reflected on the organization’s 40 years of leadership and encouraged continued product diversification, digital transformation, and regional collaboration to remain competitive.

Mayor Nuñez addressed the gathering and stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing infrastructure development. He highlighted ongoing road upgrades to improve access between neighborhoods and discussed the Ambergris Caye Sustainable Development Plan, which he said is now being endorsed and adopted by the Government of Belize. He added that future projects include the proposed new airport, service expansions, mangrove restoration, and continued sargassum cleanup efforts, which cost an estimated $1.9 million last year.

BTIA National President Efren Perez also called for stronger public-private collaboration. He stated that one of the main concerns remains the road to the north, which he said would help alleviate several ongoing issues on the island. Perez also noted that BTIA is working toward hosting major regional tourism events in Belize, including the Central American Travel Market.

During elections, Paz was retained as Chairwoman, with Merlin Kovach remaining Treasurer. Ronna Ryhorchuk and Rita Konertz-Lee were re-elected as co-secretaries, and Tamara Sniffin continued as Board Advisor. James Prochaska of Tres Cocos Resort was elected as the new Vice Chair. Longtime BTIA member Mirna Waight received a 10-year membership certificate and plaque in recognition of her donation of the building that houses the Tourism Information Central and SP BTIA operations.

The meeting concluded with closing remarks from Sniffin, who thanked the speakers, members, and El Fogon for hosting. Attendees then participated in a social mixer and enjoyed food and refreshments provided by the restaurant.