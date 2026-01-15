George Price Day Observed Nationwide in Honour of Belize’s Founding Leader

On January 15, Belizeans remembered and honoured the late Right Honourable George Cadle Price, the “Father of the Nation.” The national holiday recognizes Price’s pivotal role in leading Belize to independence from British rule in 1981, fostering national unity, and paving the way for social justice and public service. His political movement also inspired Belizeans to follow his legacy by contributing to the nation’s development.

George Price Day is marked by formal ceremonies held across the country, with the official observance taking place in Belize City. The national ceremony at Independence Hall included members of the current administration under the People’s United Party (PUP), the political movement founded by Price in 1950. The patriotic event also featured an exhibition highlighting Price’s life, leadership, and lasting contributions to Belize.

The observance promotes national values and encourages Belizeans to embrace the principles upheld by the Father of the Nation, including unity, patriotism, social justice, and service to others. The day also serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made in the nation’s journey toward self-governance and calls on citizens to uphold national pride and responsibility for Belize’s future.

Annual exhibitions commemorate Price’s long and distinguished public service. He served twice as head of government, first from 1961 to 1984, including as Belize’s first Prime Minister, and again from 1989 to 1993, earning recognition as a model of dedicated leadership. In 2000, Price became the first recipient of Belize’s highest national honour, the Order of National Hero. His portrait currently appears on Belize’s new dollar bills alongside that of fellow National Hero, the late Honourable Philip Goldson.

George Cadle Price was born on January 15, 1919, and his influence on Belize’s history remains profound. He passed away on September 19, 2011, at the age of 92 in Belize City. In 2021, the administration of Prime Minister John Briceño officially designated his birthdate as a public holiday, further cementing his enduring legacy.

The San Pedro Sun wishes all Belizeans at home and abroad a happy George Price Day.