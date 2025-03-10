A day to remember Belize’s National Heroes and Benefactors

March 9th is National Heroes and Benefactors Day in Belize. This year, the public and bank holiday was observed on Monday, March 10th, instead of Sunday. The day honors individuals who have significantly impacted our country’s history, notably Baron Henry Edward Ernest Victor Bliss, whose contributions inspire discussions.

Baron Bliss made a lasting impact on Belize. Although he was born in Britain and never visited the mainland, when he passed away in 1926, he left nearly two million Belize dollars to what was then British Honduras. This generous donation funded numerous community projects, including museums, libraries, and essential infrastructure. Initially, the holiday was called Baron Bliss Day to celebrate his remarkable generosity.

Over time, the scope of the holiday expanded to include other national heroes and benefactors. In 2008, the name was officially changed to National Heroes and Benefactors Day to honor figures like the Right Honorable George Price and Honourable Philip Goldson, who played crucial roles in Belize’s independence and development. This evolution reflects a broader recognition of those who have contributed to Belize’s growth and identity.

National Heroes and Benefactors Day is celebrated with various events nationwide, including official ceremonies, cultural activities, and community service projects. A holiday highlight is the Annual Harbor Regatta, a sailboat racing competition in Belize City that attracts sailing enthusiasts and commemorates Baron Bliss’s love for sailing. Additionally, there is a Kite Festival where families create colorful kites and participate in wreath-laying ceremonies at Baron Bliss’ grave.

Another popular event is the Belikin La Ruta Maya Belize River Challenge, an annual four-day canoe marathon that covers approximately 180 miles from San Ignacio to Belize City. This event highlights the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage while promoting environmental awareness and tourism. In this year’s challenge, the team Slim and Trim Like Guava Limb took the lead, securing their title as three-time winners.

Overall, this holiday invites us to pause, reflect, learn, and appreciate the sacrifices and contributions of Belize’s most cherished figures. It evokes genuine national pride and fosters unity among the people.