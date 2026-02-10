Jim Gochenour Wins Grand Master Title at Estel’s BBQ Cook-Off

Jim Gochenour was declared the Grand Master Champion 2026 at the 14th Bar-B-Que (BBQ) Cook-Off, held at Estel’s Dine by the Sea Restaurant on February 6th. The highly anticipated event tested grill masters competing in the People’s Choice, Judge’s Choice, Griller’s Choice, and Grand Master categories.

The fun-filled competition saw seasoned BBQ teams firing up their grills from around 3PM. Teams were labeled A through I for judging purposes. Throughout the afternoon and evening, BBQ lovers flocked to the venue to enjoy drink specials, live music, and a lively atmosphere by the sea. Those who purchased tickets in advance were able to sample a variety of meats grilled to perfection. As the event continued, a panel of judges also took on the challenge of selecting this year’s top grillers. With spectacular views of the Caribbean Sea and a steady crowd enjoying the entertainment, attendees waited eagerly for the winners to be announced. Later in the evening, the music paused as the official results were revealed.

All participants were called to the stage, and the People’s Choice winners were announced first. Team Sergio and David (Team C) claimed first place, followed by Jim Gochenour (Team D) in second place. Team Toshiya (Team A) placed third.

The Griller’s Choice Awards followed. Team Kevin from Island Jungle Restaurant and Bar (Team F) placed third, while Team CJ (Team I) secured second place. Team Toshiya (Team A) earned first place in this category.

In the Judge’s Choice category, Jim Gochenour (Team D) claimed first place. Team Mark (Team H) earned second place, while Team CJ (Team I) took third.

The highlight of the evening came with the announcement of the overall winner. To the sound of drum rolls, Jim Gochenour was declared the Grand Master Champion 2026. He was congratulated and presented with the official Grand Master belt. Gochenour thanked everyone for their support and said he was happy that attendees enjoyed his BBQ.

Organizers also thanked the public for supporting the annual event, which serves as a fundraiser. Over the years, proceeds have benefited the island’s orphanage, Hope Haven. An invitation was extended to all grillers to return for the 2027 BBQ Cook-Off.