Chef Jennie Staines takes the win at ninth annual cook-off

Tuesday, January 28th, saw the return of Estel’s Dine by the Sea ninth annual BBQ Cook-Off. Eight grill masters participated in finding out who was the best in four different categories: Judges’ Choice, People’s Choice, Grillers’ Choice, and Grand Master. The competition kicked off at noon and concluded shortly before 3PM.

Estel’s own grill master Charles Worthington took home first place in the Judges’ choice category with newcomers Mark and Benny taking second, and James Gochenour securing third place. People’s Choice was dominated by Jennie Staines, head chef of Elvi’s Kitchen. “Backyard Grillers” Nick and Brian took second place, and Gochenour again took third. Grillers’ choice was a new category in which the grill masters decided amongst themselves who were the top three. The grill masters were a unique blend of trained professionals and “backyard cooks” as Charles called it. Jenny Staines was awarded first place in Grillers’ Choice. Jyoto’s Toshiya Tsujimoto took second, and Estel’s grill master Worthington took third. In the Grand Master category, Staines won big again, taking first place and bringing her total up to three wins for 2020.

Grill master Charles is already fired up for next year’s cook-off and hopes to see more participants. He said the reason for this competition is to bring down barriers and bring cooks from all walks of life together and showcase that anyone can cook. He wants to urge all cooks, trained or not, to take up the challenge and bring their talent (and good food) to next year’s cook-off.

