Kevin Urbina is the Grand Champion of Estel’s 7th annual BBQ cook-off

Hundreds of island residents and visitors enjoyed finger-licking BBQ at Estel’s Dine by the Sea’s 7th Annual BBQ Cook-off Tournament held on Tuesday, January 30th. This year’s competition featured nine grill masters, including: Ali Rush, Charles Worthington, Rick Saager, Amy Knox, Keith, Palapa Bar& Grill, Jim Gochenour, Sergio, and Kevin Urbina. The annual competition is also a means ofraising funds for the Sunshine Scholarship Foundation in San Pedro Town.

With approximately 195 tickets sold, attendees not only enjoyed an amazing BBQ lunch but also live musical performances and special drinks. 50/50 raffles took place to raise more funds, and some winners generously donated their prize money right back to the Foundation.

After a delicious meal, the people’s votes were counted. The third place title went to Sergio, while Ali Rush took second place. According to attendees the best BBQ of the day was from Kevin Urbina, who took the first place in the People’s Choice category. Next up was the top three prizes for the 2018 Grandmaster (Judges’ Choice). Sergio again took third place, with the second place going to Charles Worthington, and the first place went to no other than Kevin Urbina.

“I want to thank everyone that came out and supported the event, especially Estel’s for their continued support towards our foundation. This was yet another successful fundraiser,” said Sunshine Scholarship foundation founder Joy Flowers. The Sunshine Scholarship Foundation is a registered non-profit foundation that gives the opportunity to a child to receive quality education via financial aid.

Estel’s would like to thank everyone for their support, promising that next year’s event will be bigger, tastier and better! The Sunshine Scholarship Foundation’s next fundraiser will be a Sean McDermott concert to be held at the Palapa Bar and Grill on Friday, March 2nd. For further information on how you can donate to Sunshine Scholarship Foundation, you may contact Joy Flowers at 226-3725 or email [email protected], or Eve Dirnback at 623-9962 or email [email protected]

