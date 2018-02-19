Sunshine Scholarship Foundation to host Sean McDermott fundraiser concert

The Sunshine Scholarship Foundation directors invite everyone to their biggest fundraiser of the year, a concert to be held at The Palapa Bar and Grill on Friday, March 2nd. The concert will once again feature the internationally renowned Broadway performer, Sean McDermott, who will be singing favorite show-tunes and timeless hits to entertain the crowd. For $30 guests will be able to enjoy a Cabaret style night full of entertainment.

The event will also feature Will Nuñez and his band, as well as plenty of activities for attendees such as raffles, silent auctions, and games. Patrons will even be able to win a round trip for two to anywhere in the US donated by American Airlines. “I want to invite everyone from San Pedro Town, locals and tourists to come out and enjoy the Broadway performance. Everyone will enjoy themselves while supporting a worthy cause as all funds raised go towards providing school scholarships for unprivileged children of the island,” said Sunshine Scholarship Foundation founder, Eve Dirnback.

Sunshine Scholarship Foundation takes the time to acknowledge Estel’s Dine by the Sea for their kind contribution to the Foundation during their annual BBQ Cook-off held on February 2th and also inform the islanders that a total of $1,200 dollars was made from their 50/50 raffle. Since 2014, The Sunshine Scholarship Foundation, which is a registered non-profit foundation, has been giving the opportunity to children to receive a quality education via financial aid.

For further information on how you can donate or purchase a ticket, you can contact Joy Flowers at 226-3725 or email [email protected] or Eve Dirnback at 623-9962 or email [email protected] . The event starts at 5PM.

