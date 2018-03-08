Sunshine Scholarship Foundation benefits from Sean McDermott concert

Sunshine Scholarship Foundation hosted their second annual fundraiser concert on Friday, March 2nd at Palapa Bar and Grill. The concert featured performer Sean McDermott who brought the Broadway spirit to island residents and visitors. The event saw a large crowd of supporters for an evening of fun entertainment while supporting a worthy cause.

The fundraiser concert started at 7PM, with Eiden Salazar and Sunshine Scholarship Founder, Eve Dirnback welcoming attendees and thanking them for their continued support towards the foundation. “I want to thank everyone who came out tonight to be an apart of this fundraiser. I also want to acknowledge all the various people and business who have continuously supported the Sunshine Scholarship Foundation. Thanks to the support we can continue to provide education to unprivileged children in San Pedro,” said Dirnback.

Once the performance started, Sean McDermott stepped on stage and shared a couple words with the attendees. “I’m so happy and proud to be a part of this fundraiser. Seeing so many people come together for great a cause, for an education of the children,” he said. McDermott then began singing famous Broadway hits like, “It Had Better Be Tonight”, “Call Me Irresponsible”, “Save the Last Dance”, “It’s Not Unusual”, “Can’t Take My Eyes off of You”, “Fly with Me”, “Walking in Memphis”, “On Broadway” and “Luck be a Lady” among others.

To further raise funds the team held 50/50 raffles and silent auctions throughout the show. Attendees even had the chance to donate out of pocket to the foundation if they wanted to. The event was a raging success. The Sunshine Scholarship Foundation is a registered non-profit foundation that gives the opportunity to a child to receive a quality education via financial aid. Sunshine Scholarship Foundation thanks, everyone who attended the event and made it a success. Everyone can help make a difference in a child’s education by making a donation. For further information on how you can donate you can contact Joy Flowers at 226-3725 or email [email protected] or email Dirnback at [email protected]

