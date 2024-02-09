Charles Worthington is the Grand Master at Estel’s 12th BBQ Cook-off

The Grand Master and top winner of the 12th annual Bar-B-Que (BBQ) cook-off held at Estel’s Dine by the Sea restaurant was Charles Worthington. At the Tuesday, February 6th competition, he also won first place in the Griller’s and Judge’s Choice categories.

The anticipated competition saw 11 teams participating this year and were labeled from letters A to K to keep the judging fair. The participants competed in Griller’s Choice, People’s Choice, Judge’s Choice, and Grand Master. The cooking started at 10AM, and BBQ lovers flocked to the event, where they also enjoyed drink specials, mingled, and were serenaded by the Bamboo Chicken Band. Throughout the morning, grills were smoking BBQ delicacies. Tickets were sold in advance to allow people to savor the meat grilled to perfection.

The judges naming this year’s winners had a challenging task, as every entry was deliciously tricky to judge. The cooking and eating continued with a bar conveniently onsite offering icy beers. Many attendees continued enjoying the event with live music and views of the Caribbean Sea and the beach. Later in the afternoon, the band played one more song, and it was time for the winners to be announced.

All participants were called to the stage. The first prizes issued in the Griller’s Choice went to Team Toshiya, under the letter H, taking third place; Team Bryan, under the letter A, was in second place; and Charles, with the letter E, took first place.

The People’s Choice Awards followed. In third place was last year’s Grand Master winner, Team Jim, under the letter K. In second place was Team Kevin under the letter B from the Island Jungle Restaurant and Bar, followed by Team Paul under the letter D.

In the Judge’s Choice, Team Paul claimed third place, followed by Team Jim, winning the second-place medal. Team Charles claimed the top prize in this category.

Afterward, it was time to announce the grand winner, the king of BBQs at Estel’s, the Grand Master Champion. To the sound of drum rolls, Charles Worthington was declared the Grand Master 2024. He was congratulated and given the belt of the Grand Master by Team Jim, who won it in 2023. Charles thanked everyone for their support and said he cooks passionately, and BBQ has always been one of his favorite activities.

All event proceeds benefited Hope Haven, a non-profit children’s home and empowerment center that fosters children’s rights in San Pedro Town. Organizers thanked everyone for supporting the annual activity and extended an invitation to participate again in 2025 BBQ Cook-off.

