Estel’s 11th annual BBQ Cook-off competition brings tasty grilling and people together

On Tuesday, January 31st, Bar-B-Que (BBQ) lovers had a date at the popular Estel’s Dine by the Sea restaurant to savour some of the best food and witness the best masters of the grill. The 11th Estel’s BBQ Cook-off tested grill masters competing for People’s Choice, Judge’s Choice, Griller’s Choice, and Grand Master.

The anticipated competition saw eight competitors, who started doing their thing from 10AM. BBQ lovers flocked to the venue, where they enjoyed drink specials, mingled, and were serenaded by the Bamboo Chicken Band while waiting to savour the best of the best in BBQ delicacies. Only those who secured a ticket in advance could savour the meat grilled to perfection.

The judges naming this year’s winners had a challenging task. As the cooking and eating continued, the time came to present the winners. They were all called up front by the stage. The first prizes issued were in the Griller’s Choice. Third place went to Kevin Urbina from The Island Jungle Restaurant and Bar. Team Joe was in second place, and Jim Gochenour took first place.

Next was the People’s Choice category. Guests provide points for the winners in this division. Team Brian took third place, followed by Jim in second place. The first place in the People’s Choice was Kevin Urbina, who celebrated with a dance.

The winners in the Judge’s choice saw Brian taking third place. Kevin was handed second place, and Jim emerged as the top winner in this category. Afterwards, it was time to announce the grand winner, the king of BBQs, the Grand Master Champion. To the sound of drum rolls, Jim Gochenour was declared the Grand Master Champion 2023. He was congratulated and given the belt of the Grand Master. Jim also received a medal letting everyone know he is a master when cooking BBQ. He shared his thanks to everyone for their support. Jim said he cooks passionately, and BBQ has always been one of his favourite activities.

The fun-filled event also saw proceeds benefiting Hope Haven, a non-profit children’s home and empowerment center in San Pedro Town focused on restoring children’s rights in their care.

Event organizers thanked everyone for attending and participating on the 11th occasion of the annual BBQ extravaganza. They want to encourage current and new participants to look forward to another exciting competition next year.

