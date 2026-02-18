Thursday, February 19, 2026
Community and Society

ACES Raises Over $1,100 With Valentine’s “Heal Your Heartbreak” Croc Feeding Fundraiser

Share

ACES Wildlife Rescue, a registered nonprofit and one of Belize’s largest wildlife sanctuaries, hosted a quirky Valentine’s Day fundraiser in San Pedro, drawing donors with a crocodile-sized twist on heartbreak. The event, titled “Heal Your Heartbreak,” ran during the first two weeks of February at the ACES sanctuary, located just south of Grand Caribe. Sponsors purchased a dead chicken, named it after an ex, and received a video of it being fed to one of the sanctuary’s crocodiles. The initiative raised over $1,100 to support ACES’ rescue operations.
The leadership team conceived the idea after seeing a similar fundraiser at a zoo that involved cockroaches. They adapted the concept for ACES’ crocodiles, promoting it as, “Name a dead chicken after your ex, and we’ll feed it to our crocs.” The novel approach blended dark humor with an essential part of sanctuary operations, regular animal feedings, creating a fundraiser unlike any other on the island.
While ACES feeds its sanctuary animals regularly, feeding wild crocodiles remains illegal in Belize. The fundraiser repurposed routine feedings into a creative donor experience, building on the sanctuary’s daily tours held at 11AM and 3PM, except on Sundays.
ACES Board Chairman Ben Sept emphasized the balance between entertainment and responsibility. “ACES doesn’t condone feeding wild crocodiles, which is illegal here in Belize, but as our animals at the sanctuary require regular feedings, it was a way to let donors have a little fun while raising money for our nonprofit,” he said.
Due to continued interest, the fundraiser will remain open for a few more days to accommodate additional requests from participants hoping to submit the names of friends, colleagues, or even bosses. Those interested can sign up at: https://aceswildliferescue.betterworld.org/campaigns/heal-your-heartbreak-valentines.
The success of the event signals growing support for ACES and may inspire more creative fundraising campaigns. The organization’s next event is the Cluckington Challenge scheduled for March 7th, with more details to be announced on the ACES Wildlife Rescue Facebook page.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun