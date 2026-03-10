Two San Pedro officers complete national drill training program

Two San Pedro police officers, Hubert Joseph, attached to the Gang Intelligence Unit, and Jarrel Martinez with the island’s sub-formation, completed a Non-Commissioned Officer Drill Course on Wednesday, March 4th. The three-week course brought together participants from several police formations across the country, as well as members from the Belize Defence Force Volunteer Battalion and the Belize Coast Guard.

The training focused on strengthening the leadership and instructional abilities of officers tasked with guiding other members of the security forces and youth programs, such as the Police Cadets. Participants underwent intensive sessions to improve discipline, coordination, and confidence while learning to instruct others in proper drill procedures effectively.

Superintendent of Police Egbert Castillo congratulated the San Pedro officers for completing the course. He noted that the training will bring additional expertise to the island’s police force and will benefit other officers and cadets moving forward. According to Castillo, the knowledge gained during the program will allow Joseph and Martinez to share new techniques and strengthen training sessions conducted on Ambergris Caye.

Castillo explained that the course covered basic foot drills and an introduction to rifle drills. “Participants also developed and delivered practical lesson plans, preparing them to serve as drill instructors,” he said. These exercises required the officers to demonstrate leadership, communication skills, and the ability to maintain discipline within a structured training environment.

On Ambergris Caye, the San Pedro Police Cadets have continued to benefit from the guidance of their drill instructors. The cadet program has grown steadily over the years and remains an important initiative that mentors young people while promoting discipline and teamwork.

Last year, the San Pedro Police Cadets won the annual Police Cadets’ Foot Drill Competition held in Belize City. The team is now preparing to defend its championship title later this year. With Joseph’s and Martinez’s newly acquired experience and training, the cadets are expected to be even better prepared for the upcoming competition.

The Belize Police Department believes programs like this provide young people with insight into the roles and responsibilities of law enforcement, while also strengthening discipline, teamwork, and respect for authority among participating officers. These initiatives also help encourage young people to become positive contributors to their communities.

Additionally, drill training prepares officers for high-stress situations, improves weapon handling, and fosters mental resilience. The program aims to develop disciplined, organized, and confident law enforcement officers capable of serving their communities with professionalism and dedication.