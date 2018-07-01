2018 Conch Fishing Season officially closed till September 30th

The public is hereby informed that Conch Fishing Season is officially closed as of today Sunday, July1st through to September 30, 2018.

Everyone is reminded that during this period, no person or establishment shall have in possession any conch during the closed season in accordance with Regulation 6 of Principal Regulations (Chapter 210’s of the Laws of Belize – Revised Edition 2000-2003).

The Department hereby makes a special appeal to fishers and the public, to uphold the Fisheries Regulations and urges all responsible citizens to call the Department at 224-452/20-2623 to report any infractions. The Department can also be reached by e-mail at [email protected] The public is assured that all information communicated to the Fisheries Department will be treated with the strictest of confidence!

For any further information, kindly contact the Fisheries Department at 224-4552 or 223-2187.

