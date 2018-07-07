Coral Reef Ed-ventures features “Blue Planet” on movie night

The Coral Reef Ed-ventures held their second movie night at the Lions Den in San Pedro Town on Wednesday, July 4th. The evening was held as part of their fun-filled activities for their 19th annual summer camp.

Shortly after 7PM, the movie “Blue Planet” commenced, and various children along with their parents were entranced. In addition to the movie, they also got to enjoy delicious refreshments. Blue planet is nature documentary series that showcases the protection and preservation of marine life.

Coral Reef Ed-ventures has been coming to San Pedro for the last 19 years, and is organized by students from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts USA, with assistance from Hol Chan Marine Reserve on Ambergris Caye. The participants are separated into two groups: Juniors – ages 6-12, and Advanced – ages 12-18. During the camp, children learn about ecologic conservation and the Belize Barrier Reef.

Coral Reef Ed-ventures would like to thank everyone who attended their last movie night for this year’s summer camp.

