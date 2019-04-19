Coral Reef Ed-ventures’ Summer Camp is coming up!

As the summer is approaching the annual Coral Reef Ed-ventures Summer Camp is gearing to return to Ambergris Caye in their continued mission to educate children on the protection and preservation of their surrounding marine environment. Since 1999, the free, fun and educational camp have been a cooperative effort between students from Smith College in Massachusetts, United States of America and the Hol Chan Marine Reserve.

The summer camp is usually divided into two separate sets of activities. The Reef Program is geared towards student campers ages 12 and up, whose focus is mapping to find the impact of plastic pollution, erosion, and activism in the community. They also enjoy field trips to the beach, mangroves, and the reef as part of their mapping activities. The second part of the camp is for children from ages 7 to 12. This part of the summer program focuses on connections, as students learn about their interactions with the ocean and how their actions impact the environment.

The Smith College team also hosts two educational movie nights at the Lions Den, as to further advocate the conservation of Belize’s marine system. Snacks and drinks are provided.

Every year, the camp culminates with a special graduation ceremony that recognizes the participants as Coral Reef Experts, after they have completed the educational summer program. The event usually sees a large crowd of proud family and friends supporting the graduates.

This year the camp will commence on Wednesday, June 26th and will be celebrating its 20th anniversary. A week prior, the Smith College Team will be visiting all primary schools on the island to tell them more about this year’s program and how they can be part of it.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS