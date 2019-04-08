Belize Fisheries Department annouces closure of Queen Conch Season 2019

Press Release - April 8, 2019 - The Belize Fisheries Department hereby informs all fishers, and the Public, that in accordance with Statutory Instrument No. 54 of 2012, the Honorable Omar Figueroa, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry, the Environment and Sustainable Development will declare the Queen Conch (Strombus gigas) fishery closed on April 30th, 2019. This is necessary due to the realization of the Queen Conch quota.

The fishing community is advised that all Queen Conch fishing activities shall cease as of this date until the opening of the fishing season on 1st October, 2019.

The Belize Fisheries Department further advises Restaurateurs and the Public to use, consume and dispose of all Queen Conch meat in their possession on or before April 30th, 2019.

Any person or establishment found in possession of the Queen Conch meat after April 30th, 2019 will be charged and prosecuted in a Court of Law in accordance with the Fisheries Regulations.

The Fisheries Department encourages the Public to report any illegal fisheries activity by calling telephone numbers: 224-4552 or 223-2623.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS