Ministry of Blue Economy to Host Vulnerability and Livelihood Consultations

The Government of Belize through the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation (MBECA) in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative for Jamaica, The Bahamas and Belize, and Belize’s National Designated Authority to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), has organized four Climate Change Vulnerability and Livelihood consultations for the coastal zone and fisheries sector of Belize.

The consultations are a deliverable of the GCF readiness project entitled, Enhancing adaptation planning and increasing climate resilience in the coastal zone and fisheries sector of Belize, and will take place in Belize City on August 15 and 16, 2022, in Dangriga Town on August 19, 2022, and in San Pedro Town on August 22, 2022.

The goals are to assess the vulnerability of a suite of stakeholders for identified habitats and ecosystem services to climate change, with the intention of subsequently developing adaptation strategies for these resources and addressing key management questions of stakeholders; and to further develop a common understanding of a range of possible future conditions for Belize City, Dangriga and San Pedro towns and what those conditions could mean for habitats and ecosystem services.

The objectives include:

1. Gather data that will be vital to developing the climate rationale for fisheries and coastal zone projects for the GCF and overall climate change projects.

2. Provide participants with baseline knowledge and understanding of climate trends (current, historic, projected future).

3. Assess vulnerabilities of habitats and ecosystem services to climate change with regards to sensitivity, exposure, and adaptive capacity.

4. Review and select associated climate drivers important for habitats and/or ecosystem services and develop alternative future scenarios.

5. Discuss how alternative future scenarios could impact habitats and/or services.

