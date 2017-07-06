Police investigating death of 13-year-old Faye Lin Cannon

San Pedro Police are currently investigating the death of an American minor believed to have been physically and sexually abused. According to official reports, police responded to a “Sudden Death” alert at a hotel approximately one and a half miles North Ambergris Caye where they discovered the body of 13-year-old Faye Lin Cannon. Present at the scene were the child’s adopted parents, two American nationals.

The mother reported to police that at about 7AM on Monday, July 3rd, Faye woke up and asked for water and went back to bed. About 15 minutes later, her husband went to check on the child and realized she was unresponsive. After police arrived at the scene, Faye was pronounced dead at 8:57AM. The body was observed to have bruises to the arms, legs and there was a swelling to the right side of the head which appeared to be a cut wound.

During initial investigations, Faye’s parents testified that she was mentally ill and would physically hit herself against the walls during her attacks. They also claimed that the child had been inside her room for the past three weeks refusing to come out or eat anything. According to the mother, Faye had complained of difficulty breathing on Sunday, July 2nd.

The body was later transported to the Karl Huesnuer Memorial Hospital in Belize City where a post mortem examination conducted indicated that the child had been physically and sexually abused. Both parents have since been detained by San Pedro Police, pending investigation and charges.

The San Pedro Sun will have more on this story as it develops.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS