18 year old Christian Contreras murdered in San Pedro

A 17-year-old minor has been detained for the shooting death of 18 year old Christian Contreras and injury of 27 year old Ryan Lucas. The incident took place around 11: 30 am, on Tuesday, October 3rd, in the Boca Del Rio Area of San Pedro Town.

When the police arrived at the scene around 11: 36am, Contreras’s motionless body was found lying on the ground. Lucas, who was injured, was been taken to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. Witnesses of the shooting say that Contreras and Lucas were walking on the side street, when the 17-year-old shooter approached them. “So are you guys the Doritos gangs,” they claimed he said, after he took out his gun and fired several shots at the two men, then fled on his bicycle. Contreras received three shots, two in the right upper chest and one on the right hand. Lucas, who is a maintenance worker from DFC area, has been transported to Belize City for further treatment of the gun shots injuries to the abdomen and hands.

As part of the investigation, San Pedro Police detained one minor as their investigation continues. Anyone with information are asked to contact the San Pedro Police Station at 206-2022. Confidentiality is guaranteed.

