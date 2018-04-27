Reniery Garcia killed in San Mateo Area

On Thursday, April 26th 25-year-old Honduran National Reniery Adalid Figueroa Garcia, business owner of the San Mateo Area in San Pedro Town was shot and killed. Garcia received one fatal gunshot to the head.

According to the official police report, around 8PM, Garcia’s body was found behind the counter inside his shop, Dicky’s Store, located on the lower flat of his building. Two male persons entered the shop, and one of them fired a single gunshot towards the victim, causing the fatal injury. They then ran towards the lagoon area making their escape. The report further states that robbery doesn’t seem to be the motive, as no money or anything else appears to have been stolen from the store.

Residents of San Mateo Area are shocked at the news of Garcia’s death, as they knew him to be a good person and not a troublemaker. Many residents say they heard one single gunshot coming from the victim’s grocery shop.

The San Pedro Police continue to investigate the motive of Garcia’s death. They are asking the community to report any information that can lead to the arrest of those responsible for Garcia’s death at 206-2022 or visit the station on Pescador Drive. Tips will remain anonymous.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS