Gaspar Vargas stabbed to death at his home in San Pedro

San Pedro Police has detained 35-year-old Ricardo Mendoza for the murder of 57-year-old Belizean construction worker Gaspar Vargas of the San Mateo Area in San Pedro Town. Vargas was stabbed once to his stomach on Monday, April 30th, around 2PM allegedly by Mendoza, his son-in-law, as they socialized at home. Vargas was rushed to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was immediately treated but later succumbed to his injuries.

The Vargas family is devastated and believe that their loved one was unnecessarily murdered. According to a few neighbors, Vargas had a drinking habit, and on a few occasions he would get into arguments with Mendoza and others, but things never escalated. According to one of the deceased’s relatives, who wishes to remain anonymous, when she left for work earlier in the day, Vargas was working, but hours later she received the bad news while at her job. She also stated that this was not the first time Mendoza had attacked Vargas, as in a previous occasion Vargas had allegedly been badly beaten by his son-in-law.

The official police report states that when police visited the Polyclinic at around 2:24PM, they observed the lifeless body of Vargas.

This is the third murder for the month of April alone and the second in the same area. On Thursday, April 26th just a couple yards from where Vargas lived, 25-year-old Honduran National Reniery Garcia was gun down inside his grocery store. This latest homicide marks the fifth for 2018 in San Pedro Town.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS