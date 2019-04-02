Aggravated burglary reported at northern Ambergris Caye beach resort

San Pedro Police are investigating an aggravated burglary which occurred after 1AM on April 2nd at a beach resort some ten miles north of San Pedro Town. The assailants are alleged to be four Hispanic males, who overpowered the security guard, gained access into one of the units where two Canadian Nationals (male and female) were staying. After tying them up, the culprits proceeded to ransack the unit, taking an undisclosed amount of cash among other valuables. The four assailants also took a golf cart and a motorcycle, which were later recovered by police. It is believed that the culprits may have left the island early in the morning.

According to a report from the police, they received a distress call around 2AM and upon arriving at the location north of San Pedro Town, they spoke to the a security guard by the name of Uwani Augustine. He told police that around 1:30AM he was approached by what seemed to be four unmasked Hispanic guys, who overpowered him. They tied him up and blind folded him as well and thereafter took the resort keys.

As police continued inspecting the area, they were led to a unit of the resort where they found two guests who told the police that they had been tied up. The male Canadian says he was hit on the head. The thieves also took a white golf cart and a Meilun brand motorcycle. Police told The San Pedro Sun that minutes later, they located the motorcycle on an off road near the junction to Secret Beach. The motorcycle was observed with clothing on it. Further police investigation led to the location of the golf cart, which was found abandoned on Barrier Reef Drive near The San Pedro Town Council building. Both golf cart and motorcycle were found in good condition.

It is speculated that the perpetrators may have abandoned the golf cart at the said location because of its proximity to the water taxi boat terminal, from where they could have easily left the island early in the morning.

As police investigations continue, they ask the general public that if they have any information which may lead to the arrest of the persons involved in this case to visit the San Pedro Police station at any given time. All tips remain anonymous. The police station is located on Pescador Drive and can also be reached at 206-2022.

