Caretaker survives aggravated burglary and kidnapping in north Ambergris Caye

Belizean caretaker 68-year-old Salmon Sealy from the Tranquility Bay area, 15 miles north of San Pedro Town, is lucky to be alive after being the victim of aggravated burglary and kidnapping on Saturday, December 10th. According to Sealy, the incident occurred around 3AM, when unknown individuals entered his house and beat him as they asked for drugs. Afterward, he was taken out to sea and thrown overboard. He managed to swim back to shore to his house to find the assailants had taken his power saw.

The police report said that Sealy was inside his house when some noises and a flash of light awakened him. He saw three men surrounding him and, in creole, asked him about drugs. Sealy told them that he does not do drugs or know anything about drugs. Sealy said that since he did not have light in or around the house, it was impossible to recognize the individuals. However, he noticed one male person of Hispanic descent and the others of dark complexion.

Sealy’s report added that he was dragged from inside his house and beaten in the face and body. As he tried to fight back, one of the male individuals placed what appeared to be a knife on his throat and, fearing for his life, cooperated. He was then placed in a parked boat with three men near the seashore. According to him, one of the male individuals had what appeared to be an AK-47 Rifle. While in the boat, Sealy said they beat him again, this time with the knife. Meanwhile, they continued asking him about drugs.

Sealy said the boat headed towards the reef/outer sea after some time. He was once again beaten for the last time and then thrown overboard. The boat then sped off, heading in a southern direction. Sealy managed to swim to shore and then went home. When he entered his house, he noticed that his power saw valued at BZ$650 was missing.

The San Pedro Police Formation is currently investigating this incident. No reports of anyone detained have been issued. If anyone has information that can lead to those involved in the incident, contact the San Pedro Police Station at 206-2022 or visit them on Pescador Drive. Confidentiality is guaranteed.

