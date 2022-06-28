Reports of Aggravated Burglary/Aggravated Assault and a stabbing in San Pedro

Police are investigating an incident on Monday, June 27th, at the home of business owner 52-year-old Elsa Odina Poot in the San Mateo subdivision north of San Pedro Town. The situation has been described by police as ‘Aggravated Burglary/Aggravated Assault, as Poot’s son-in-law Justin Campos and another person broke the house’s front door and pointed a firearm at her.

The official police report indicated that around 2AM on Monday, Poot was in the house with her husband and grandchildren when two male persons entered by breaking the front door. She recognized one of them as her son-in-law Campos, who asked about her daughter’s whereabouts and then pointed a gun at her. Poot told Campos that her daughter was not at home and then managed to ‘escape’ from the house as she felt threatened.

According to the report, shortly after, Poot heard what appeared to be gunshots coming from inside her house. After that, she observed Campos leaving the house with his daughters (Poot’s grandchildren). However, the children were later safely reunited with Poot’s daughter (the mother).

Police have not confirmed if Campos has been detained.

Other crime incident

On Sunday, June 26th, a San Pedro resident was reportedly stabbed after being attacked by a group of people. The police have not issued a report, but unofficial information identified the victim as 33-year-old Efrain Campos. The attack was not fatal, and according to witnesses, Campos was attacked while socializing with a pair of tourists. After the stabbing, the tourists reportedly transported him to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II.

